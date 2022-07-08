NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Juvenile facing multiple charges after leading police on high-speed chase

A 14-year-old is facing several charges, including firearm offenses, after a police chase.
Three juveniles are facing charges after eluding police in a stolen car.
Three juveniles are facing charges after eluding police in a stolen car.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old male is being charged after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase that ended in Cornelius.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the chase happened on July 5, and began after police attempted to serve outstanding warrants for robbery and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The 14-year-old had removed an electronic-monitoring device.

Once the pursuit began, the teenage suspect took turns driving with another juvenile in a stolen car, reaching speeds above 100 mph, and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic. He also ran several red lights and stop signs.

The chase ended in Cornelius when the suspect and his two passengers crashed the car and attempted to run on foot.

CMPD and the Cornelius Police Department arrested all three suspects, all of whom were juveniles, but did not release their names.

During his arrest, the 14-year-old was found to have a handgun. He is facing two additional shooting charges.

In all, his charges include robbery, hit and run, possession of a handgun by a minor, felony flee to elude. and assault with a deadly weapon.

All three juveniles were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting officers.

Related: Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify people who tried to break into north Charlotte gun shop

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte
Crash involves several people at Grandfather Mountain race.
One killed, multiple others involved in incident with vehicle at Highland Games
Detectives are searching for Daniel Evan Neal, who was last seen leaving his Cherryville home.
Authorities locate missing Lincoln County man
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
One person died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday.
One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
South Carolina health agency announces first cases of monkeypox
The remains were placed in a brass urn and then placed in Peter Stewart Ney's mausoleum.
Remains of 19th century Rowan Co. teacher reinterred in mausoleum; questions remain as to whether he was French military leader
Driver whose car was stolen during police chase speaks
Woman gets out to help driver, has car stolen during south Charlotte police chase
Samuel Lee White is accused of shooting and killing another man last year.
Suspect in 2021 Salisbury murder arrested in Virginia