Juvenile facing multiple charges after leading police on high-speed chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old male is being charged after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase that ended in Cornelius.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the chase happened on July 5, and began after police attempted to serve outstanding warrants for robbery and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The 14-year-old had removed an electronic-monitoring device.

Once the pursuit began, the teenage suspect took turns driving with another juvenile in a stolen car, reaching speeds above 100 mph, and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic. He also ran several red lights and stop signs.

The chase ended in Cornelius when the suspect and his two passengers crashed the car and attempted to run on foot.

CMPD and the Cornelius Police Department arrested all three suspects, all of whom were juveniles, but did not release their names.

During his arrest, the 14-year-old was found to have a handgun. He is facing two additional shooting charges.

In all, his charges include robbery, hit and run, possession of a handgun by a minor, felony flee to elude. and assault with a deadly weapon.

All three juveniles were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting officers.

Related: Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify people who tried to break into north Charlotte gun shop

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.