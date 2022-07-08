First Alert Weather Day today and Saturday: Dangerous heat, plus severe storm potential

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a couple of more days to deal with the hot and steamy conditions along with the threat of severe thunderstorms before we dry out and cool down.

First Alert Weather Day today and Saturday : Hot and steamy, storms late

Sunday : A few showers, cooler

Monday: Partly cloudy, dry and less humid

Today will mark our seventh consecutive day of temperatures in the 90s. We have another Heat Advisory for our area as the combination of the heat and humidity will push heat index values well over 100.

First Alert Weather Day Today! Get ready for another hot & steamy day. Showers and storms will begin to impact our area late in afternoon and continue through tonight. # NCwx #SCwx #CLT pic.twitter.com/v9NYp8iz0s — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) July 8, 2022

Look for showers and thunderstorms to develop and move into our area late this afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe again, capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.

More showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Saturday as a cold front continues to approach the Carolinas. Before the storms, highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Some isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible on Sunday otherwise get ready for cool down with highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and less humid with highs in the mid-80s.

We’ll climb back into the 90s by Tuesday and the humidity will gradually increase for the middle and the end of the week. Tuesday stays mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.