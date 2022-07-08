First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, with late day severe storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds. Hot and muggy conditions will continue for Saturday as high temperatures warm into the lower 90s, with 80s returning for Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible late Saturday.

Highs in the 80s for Sunday and Monday.

First Alert: Scattered rain and storms late Wednesday into Thursday.

Strong to severe storms are possible into early tonight, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Any storm will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Overnight will be mild and muggy, with low temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and mid 60s in the mountains.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, and more rounds of late day strong to severe storms possible.

Rain showers may linger Saturday night into early Sunday. Sunday will feature scattered rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains.

Monday is expected to be drier, with high temperatures in the mid-80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains, with partly cloudy skies.

A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas and brings scattered rain and storms. Wednesday will be hotter, with highs in the lower 90s, with upper 80s for Thursday.

Temperatures look to stay around 90 degrees late next week, with a few isolated storms.

Have a great weekend and stay weather-aware!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

