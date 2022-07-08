NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools auction for almost 46,000 clear backpacks launched Friday

Starting bid is $50,000.
CMS halted the distribution of its clear backpacks due to a warning.
CMS halted the distribution of its clear backpacks due to a warning.
By Courtney Cole and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg School began its public auction of almost 46,000 clear backpacks Friday morning.

Starting bid for the lot of 45,980 is $50,000 with $1,000 increments accepted.

District documents from June listed the backpacks as surplus property.

CMS spent nearly $442,000 for about 46,000 clear backpacks in November, WBTV previously reported. The bags were delivered in the spring and were intended to be distributed in a pilot program for Cochrane Collegiate Academy and Hopewell High School.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools approves auction for 46,000 clear backpacks, other surplus items]

District leaders initially ordered these clear backpacks for security reasons after incidents of guns and other weapons being found in backpacks.

At least 30 guns were found on CMS campuses during the 2021-22 school year.

In March, CMS officials told parents in an email that they discovered most backpacks contained a warning tag required by Proposition 65 for California residents. They immediately paused the rollout of the bags.

The book bags were met with criticism from parents and students this year after concerns about privacy and students sneaking weapons into school.

Interested in bidding for almost 46,000 clear backpacks? Join the auction here.

