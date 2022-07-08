Charlotte attorney weighs in on CMPD pursuit policy after Wednesday chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Like hundreds of other people across the city of Charlotte Wednesday, defense attorney Mark Jetton caught a glimpse of a live feed showing an erratic driver dangerously maneuvering across the city streets.

“I was in a courtroom and the sheriff’s deputies were actually watching it on their computer screen in the courtroom,” explained Jetton.

The defense attorney said he grew up in Charlotte so he recognized the different communities that the suspect, Tyler Harding, was driving through.

“It was just unbelievable,” said Jetton.

The incident involved the theft of several different vehicles and erratic driving throughout the city of Charlotte. Harding has been charged with four counts of vehicle theft, two counts of felony hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude, burglary and numerous traffic citations.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings explained that the department’s current pursuit policy allowed for the police helicopter to follow the erratic driver, but did not allow for officers to turn on lights and sirens and give chase until Harding appeared to have committed a carjacking.

“We felt like there was a possibility that someone was still in that vehicle and that someone was in danger and kidnapped at that point,” said Jennings.

The chief also explained why his officers didn’t try to aggressively stop Harding at an earlier point during the situation.

“We felt at that time that having the helicopter view this vehicle and continue to keep this vehicle in sight was going to be what kept out of the most dangerous and more erratic behavior if we had blue lights and sirens behind him,” said Jennings.

Jetton said he thinks the CMPD’s pursuit policy should be revisited.

“Is there a way to tweak it where you can meet both of those problems at hand – not escalate, but also not let a dangerous situation continue for a long amount of time?” questioned the attorney.

He said he thinks police should potentially consider implementing a time limit as to how long they’ll let an erratic driver stay on the roads before they give chase with lights and sirens.

“Something that you could consider would be, ‘Are we gonna put a time limit on how long we’re gonna hold back and stay back and not light this individual up with blue lights or get more aggressive with other tactics that the police can do?’” elaborated Jetton.

Jennings said Wednesday that the department is constantly looking at the pursuit policy and will review it, but he does not anticipate changes to the policy because of Wednesday’s situation.

“We have constant review based on incidents we see and this will be no different. We’ll take a look at it, but at this point nothing stands out to me that says we need to change the pursuit policy,” noted Jennings.

