Body scanners coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg K-8, middle schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will install Evolv body scanners for K-8 and middle schools for the upcoming school year, the district announced Friday.

“Locally, the number of weapons confiscated reached an all-time high last year, including the confiscation of four firearms in the last semester at K-8 and middle schools,” Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh wrote in the announcement. “This decision comes with much thought and consideration of these national, regional and local trends.”

At least 30 guns and hundreds of other weapons were found across CMS campuses during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the district.

The scanners are already installed in some high schools and there are plans to roll more out.

A firm timeline of when the scanners will be installed has not yet been determined.

