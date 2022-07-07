NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman runs over, kills her brother after argument at Netwon convenience store, police say

Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Sarah Brianna Prestwood, of Hudson, with murder.
According to the Newton Police Department, it happened Tuesday night at the Love’s Travel Plaza on Southfork Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An argument between two siblings ended in murder charges after investigators say a woman ran over and killed her brother in Netwon.

According to the Newton Police Department, officers were called Tuesday night to the Love’s Travel Plaza on Southfork Drive for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Sarah Brianna Prestwood, of Hudson, with murder. She is accused of running over her brother, 30-year-old David Brandon Land, of Hildebran, with a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Land was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and eventually died from his injuries, Netwon Police said.

According to investigators, prior to being run over, Land and his sister were involved in an argument that eventually led to a fight.

Prestwood remains in jail without bond. Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
A fatal crash has closed lanes on Interstate 85 South near Graham Street in Charlotte.
Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S near Graham St. in Charlotte
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The Rowan Sheriff's Office investigated the incident initially.
Department of Labor investigation underway after man dies from falling off forklift

Latest News

Woman runs over, kills her brother after argument at Netwon convenience store, police say
Cooling stations open in Mecklenburg County
Cooling stations open in Mecklenburg County
Carolina Panthers fans who spoke to WBTV Wednesday evening are hopeful that quarterback Baker...
“We’re gonna support you”: Panthers fans react to trade for Baker Mayfield
Driver in custody after high-speed chase, police explain tactics
Driver in custody after high-speed chase, police explain tactics