Woman runs over, kills her brother after argument at Netwon convenience store, police say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An argument between two siblings ended in murder charges after investigators say a woman ran over and killed her brother in Netwon.

According to the Newton Police Department, officers were called Tuesday night to the Love’s Travel Plaza on Southfork Drive for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Sarah Brianna Prestwood, of Hudson, with murder. She is accused of running over her brother, 30-year-old David Brandon Land, of Hildebran, with a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Land was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and eventually died from his injuries, Netwon Police said.

According to investigators, prior to being run over, Land and his sister were involved in an argument that eventually led to a fight.

Prestwood remains in jail without bond. Police are still investigating.

