“We’re gonna support you”: Panthers fans react to trade for Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers fans who spoke to WBTV Wednesday evening are hopeful that quarterback Baker Mayfield can help lead the Panthers to victory this upcoming season.

The Panthers announced Wednesday that they had traded a conditional fifth round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Mayfield. The quarterback played the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Kevin Weiker, a diehard Panthers fan, who dresses up as The Carolina Reaper for games, said he is happy with the trade.

“I think we definitely improved, especially considering what we gave up for him. We only gave up a fifth round pick so it’s almost like playing with house money at this point,” explained Weiker.

Several quarterbacks have been given the opportunity to start for the Panthers over the last few seasons. None have been very successful.

Jeremy Parrinello, another diehard fan, said he doesn’t think the quarterbacks deserve all of the blame for the team’s lack of success.

“Our biggest problem is our offensive line. Regardless of who we have back there, whether we put Cam back there or PJ back there, nobody is gonna be decent,” said Parrinello.

Parrinello and Weiker said they are hopeful that a bolstered offensive line will lead to more success this coming season.

Ryan Barley, an 18-year-old Panthers fan from Cabarrus County, said he thinks Mayfield may bring an energy boost to the team.

“After watching all of his videos and highlights in Cleveland, the energy he brings to the team day-by-day is what I’m most excited for. I feel like the Carolina Panthers, they’re a young team that needs that energy,” said Barley.

Panthers fans who spoke to WBTV offered up kind words of welcome for Mayfield.

“Keep pounding man. Keep pounding. That’s our phrase. You’re gonna learn it, you’re gonna live it and you’re gonna love it,” said Parrinello.

Barley also offered up his support for the team’s newest quarterback.

“Baker, you come in here, we’re gonna give you energy. We’re gonna support you. We’re gonna be here every step of the way. Bring what you got and let’s go get it baby. Keep pounding, Carolina!” he said enthusiastically.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.