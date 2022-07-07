Streetlight 5k & Frolic returns to downtown Concord - road closures beginning at 5 p.m. Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Streetlight 5k & Frolic returns to Downtown Concord on Friday, July 8. Bring your family, and meet up with friends and neighbors downtown for a summer evening filled with fun for all ages! The annual event includes live music, food trucks, a ninja-style obstacle course, and kids’ inflatables, crafts and games. Road closures will be in place along the race route to ensure a safe environment for runners as well as those cheering them on while enjoying the night’s festivities.

Streetlight 5k & Fun Run:

There’s still time to register for the Streetlight 5k! Online registration is available through Friday with additional opportunities to register in person the day of the race. The Streetlight 5k begins at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a free one-mile fun run prior to the race at 7 p.m.

Frolic Festivities:

Not a runner? No problem! This year’s festivities feature fun activities for all ages and abilities. Families and adults alike can enjoy inflatables, crafts, games, amusements, food trucks and live music from Greensboro-based band, Radio Revolver. Young fans of the hit television show American Ninja Warrior can test their own skills courtesy of Ninja Nation from Huntersville, NC. They’ll have an obstacle course that will challenge seasoned and aspiring ninja athletes alike. The course is available for ages 6 and older.

Road Closures:

Road closures to accommodate the Streetlight 5k & Frolic will begin at 5 p.m. During the event, McCachern Boulevard SE between Cabarrus Avenue E and Corban Avenue SE will be closed to through traffic. Motorists will be allowed to make a right turn only from Means Avenue onto McCachern Boulevard. See attached map for closure and detour information and use caution when traveling in the area.

