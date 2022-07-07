Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man accused of being at the center of Wednesday’s hours-long pursuit through Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 26-year-old Tyler Christopher Harding has been charged with four counts of vehicle theft, two counts of felony hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude, burglary and numerous traffic citations.

Investigators said Harding has felony arrest history from Texas and is new to the Charlotte area.

Additionally, 28-year-old Christa Brooke Harding has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the CMPD.

According to the CMPD, it all started as a breaking-and-entering call where a Jeep was stolen.

After that, the suspect stole three additional vehicles and drove erratically through multiple parts of Charlotte. The last vehicle was stolen after the suspect crashed into another car at an intersection.

The chase ended when that stolen black SUV crashed into another vehicle. Police then took the driver into custody.

“This is absolutely appalling that someone would have this much disregard for the general public,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said after the chase. “The CMPD pursuit policy prohibited us from chasing this suspect up until the point when the suspect carjacked the last vehicle, not knowing if an abduction had taken place. In these situations, police are in a no-win situation. While this subject poses danger to the public, a police pursuit could have escalated that danger.”

