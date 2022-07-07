NC DHHS Flu
North Rowan High School JROTC attends STEM Camp

NRHS cadet Nevaeh Brown practices with a drone during JROTC STEM Camp at SCSU.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Rowan High School (NRHS) Cavaliers Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets attended the JROTC’s first-ever Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Academy at South Carolina State University (SCSU).

NRHS was one of 45 North and South Carolina high schools that attended.

The camp was appropriately named “Camp Bulldog ‘’ after SCSU’s mascot. Cadets could choose between mechanical engineering, chemistry, nuclear/physics, cyber security, electrical engineering and computer science to explore during camp.

SCSU’s faculty and staff provided all instruction. In addition to classroom instruction, cadets experienced Boeing and Savannah River Plant presentations, were introduced to drone operations and went on field trips to The Citadel and the North Charleston Sewer District.

The camp culminated with each STEM group presenting their final projects to their fellow cadets.

