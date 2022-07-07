NC DHHS Flu
Mooresville man on post-release arrested, accused of committing more felonies

He was given a $25,000 secured bond for his most recent felonies.
Ryan Wade Yoder was arrested July 6.
Ryan Wade Yoder was arrested July 6.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ryan Wade Yoder, a Mooresville man on post-release for multiple felonies, is back in jail and facing more felony charges after authorities say he stole catalytic converters.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department received reports of four catalytic converters and a license plate stolen from Temperature HVAC near Mooresville July 1.

Ryan Wade Yoder(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly afterward, an employee from Transmissions Auto Repair called to report security footage they picked up of three people looking through cars and moving the cameras so that they could no longer show the area.

An investigation revealed two catalytic converters were stolen from Transmissions and another vehicle was broken into.

Yoder was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny, six counts of felony larceny of catalytic converter, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and felony attempted larceny.

He was already on post-release from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections for felony drug and larceny charges.

Yoder was given a $25,000 secured bond for his most recent charges.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

