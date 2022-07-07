Homicide investigation underway on Sofley Road in northeast Charlotte
Stay with WBTV for updates as they come in.
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Sofley Road. That is off West Sugar Creek Road.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.
Stay with WBTV for updates as they come in.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.