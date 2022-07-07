NC DHHS Flu
Homicide investigation underway on Sofley Road in northeast Charlotte

Stay with WBTV for updates as they come in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Sofley Road. That is off West Sugar Creek Road.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.

