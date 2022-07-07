Heat! When staying inside is not an option, how do you stay safe?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The kind of heat we are dealing with today can be dangerous, especially to those who must be outside for extended periods of time. The CDC says being in an airconditioned room is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related injuries and death. But that doesn’t mean you can’t step outside if you know how to handle it.

Some folks have no choice, they have to work out in the heat, others can choose to be outside, and for them the old cliché fits: practice moderation in all things.

Hal was working on Thursday running the Merry-go-round at Dan Nicholas Park, and he’s using not one, not two, but three fans to keep his cool.

“Oh yeah, yeah, it really does…once you get away from them you can really tell,” Hal said.

Just a few yards away there were dozens of kids from the J-Bear Daycare in Mooresville enjoying the water of the splash pad.

“It’s really fun because we’re not burning alive today,” one young lady said. “It’s really hot. It feels like it’s 1000 degrees outside…I think it is 1000.”

Well, not quite, but according to the sign out front of the park, it was just shy of 100.

H.R. Walton Jr. was spending time outside on Thursday, working hard to bring the life back to a ‘65 Ford. How did he cope with the heat?

“I just go in, get me something to drink, sit down 10-15 minutes, come back out,” Walton said.

Tyrone Pierce was enjoying fishing today at High Rock Lake.

“I try to limit my time out in the sun,” Pierce said. “Like I came out earlier, about 10, so I’m about to pack up and leave. I’ve been out here for about two hours.”

Then there’s Lamar Palmer…

“It feels amazing,” Palmer said. “I feel empowered in a way.”

He says the heat motivates him.

“It wakes me up, as soon as the sun hits my body, I don’t feel as tired, I may be sweating but I’m pretty strong right about now.”

The CDC offers this advice: Those who are at highest risk include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.

Closely monitor people who depend on you for their care and ask these questions:

Are they drinking enough water?

Do they have access to air conditioning?

Do they need help keeping cool?

People at greatest risk for heat-related illness can take the following protective actions to prevent illness or death:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can. Air-conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles. Contact your local health department or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.

Even young and healthy people can get sick from the heat if they participate in strenuous physical activities during hot weather:

Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.

Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

If you play a sport that practices during hot weather, protect yourself and look out for your teammates:

Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.

Monitor a teammate’s condition, and have someone do the same for you.

Seek medical care right away if you or a teammate has symptoms of heat-related illness

Learn more about how to protect young athletes from heat-related illness by taking this CDC course

Everyone should take these steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries, and death during hot weather:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

Pace yourself.



Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Check the local news for health and safety updates.

