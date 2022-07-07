First Alert Weather Day declared for potential severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for our Thursday afternoon and evening, with the potential for severe thunderstorms, as well as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings issued across the Carolinas.

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms and dangerous heat for our Thursday

Heat indices at or above 100 degrees through early in the weekend.

Strong to severe storms are possible again for late Friday and late Saturday

Today is First Alert Weather Day, as severe storms are possible into early tonight, with any storm capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rainfall, large hail, and frequent lightning. Storms are expected to diminish in coverage overnight into early Friday, with patchy fog possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and upper 60s in the mountains, with muggy conditions.

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Hot and muggy conditions continue for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-90s for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, with heat indices at or above 100 degrees. The mountains will feature highs in the 80s, with muggy conditions as well. Afternoon and evening storms are possible across the entire WBTV viewing area Friday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall the biggest threats.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, and more rounds of late-day strong to severe storms possible. Rain showers may linger Saturday night into early Sunday. Sunday will feature scattered rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains.

Monday is expected to be drier, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains, with partly cloudy skies.

Hotter temperatures are expected to return midweek next week, with highs in the low to mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated to scattered storms possible.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Stay safe in the heat and weather aware for late-day thunderstorms!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

