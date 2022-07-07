First Alert Weather Day declared for potential severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings, with the potential for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds. Hot and muggy conditions will continue through the start of the weekend, with highs in the 80s returning for Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Friday and Saturday.

Heat indices at or above 100 degrees through early in the weekend.

Highs in the 80s for Sunday and Monday.

Strong to severe storms are possible into early tonight, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Any storm will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Overnight will be mild and muggy, with low temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and mid 60s in the mountains.

Hot and muggy conditions continue for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-90s for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, with heat indices at or above 100 degrees. The mountains will feature highs in the 80s, with muggy conditions as well.

Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Afternoon and evening storms are possible across the entire WBTV viewing area Friday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall the biggest threats.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, and more rounds of late day strong to severe storms possible.

Rain showers may linger Saturday night into early Sunday. Sunday will feature scattered rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains.

Monday is expected to be drier, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains, with partly cloudy skies.

Hotter temperatures are expected to return midweek next week, with highs in the low to mid 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated to scattered storms possible.

Stay safe in the heat, and weather-aware for late-day thunderstorms!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

