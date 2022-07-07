First Alert: Dangerous Thursday heat, potential for severe afternoon storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for more sweltering heat and the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

First Alert Today : Hot and humid, PM showers and storms likely

First Alert Friday and Saturday : Scattered showers and storms

Sunday: A few shower and storms, cooler

The chances for daily afternoon thunderstorms will stay with us through Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll finally get some relief from the heat after a cold front passes through the Carolinas.

Scorching hot temperatures and very humid conditions can be expected today before showers and thunderstorms head our way later this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 80s in the mountains to the mid-90s across the Piedmont.

I'm thinking the splash pad or the movies for today. How will you keep cool today?#NCwx #SCwx #CLT pic.twitter.com/VVNU6NnDcl — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) July 7, 2022

Heat index values will climb as high as 111. With such an unstable atmosphere, some storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. After the storms, tonight stays mild and muggy with lows in the 70s.

First Alert: Another dangerously hot day ahead. Stay safe!! Heat Indices will range from 105-111. #NCwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/ooSfniMgi3 — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) July 7, 2022

Our Friday will start out partly cloudy but, in the afternoon, expect another round of showers and storms with highs in the low to mid-90s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Saturday as a cold front begins to head our way; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. On Sunday there will be a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms; otherwise expect partly cloudy and cooler conditions with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday will also be cooler but drier with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. We will warm back into the lower 90s on Tuesday and remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day. Chances for showers and storms will return Wednesday; expect highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.