Early voting begins in Charlotte ahead of the July 26 general election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early voting begins Thursday in the city of Charlotte for the municipal general election that will be held later this month.

Southpark regional library is one of 13 early voting sites across the city. They’ll open July 7 at 8 a.m. and any registered voter can vote until 7:30 p.m.

On the weekend, voting is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Voters are electing Charlotte’s next mayor and city council members. Residents can register to vote at the polls and vote on the same day during early voting.

This is an unusual time for a general election; it was pushed back because of U.S. Census data that was needed to redraw city council districts.

WBTV spoke with a member of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections about holding an election in the summer months.

Still, election officials are hopeful voters will turn out

“Typically in a Charlotte general we vote 17 to 21%. We are always hopeful to do that much or more,” Kristin Mavromatis, with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, said. “So far, we have sent out double the amount of absentee ballots. We are hopeful to get into the 20% range for the city of Charlotte.”

The general election is Tuesday, July 26. Those who have any questions about early voting can get more information from the board of elections’ website.

