Detectives searching for missing Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 38-year-old man from Cherryville.

Daniel Evan Neal was last seen around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, when he left his home in a yellow and black 2002 Jeep Wrangler.

Neal is a white male, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

He has blue eyes and blond hair, with some balding, and a full beard.

He is possibly in the areas of Burke County, N.C., or Chester County, S.C.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Neal asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Related: Officials safely locate missing Lincoln County man

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.