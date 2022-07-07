NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Detectives searching for missing Lincoln County man

Daniel Evan Neal, 38, was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Detectives are searching for Daniel Evan Neal, who was last seen leaving his Cherryville home.
Detectives are searching for Daniel Evan Neal, who was last seen leaving his Cherryville home.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 38-year-old man from Cherryville.

Daniel Evan Neal was last seen around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, when he left his home in a yellow and black 2002 Jeep Wrangler.

Neal is a white male, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

He has blue eyes and blond hair, with some balding, and a full beard.

He is possibly in the areas of Burke County, N.C., or Chester County, S.C.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Neal asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Related: Officials safely locate missing Lincoln County man

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
A fatal crash has closed lanes on Interstate 85 South near Graham Street in Charlotte.
Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S near Graham St. in Charlotte
The Rowan Sheriff's Office investigated the incident initially.
Department of Labor investigation underway after man dies from falling off forklift
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

NC communities lose water again, fed up with lack of accountability from state regulators
NC communities lose water again, fed up with lack of accountability from state regulators
Ryan Wade Yoder was arrested July 6.
Mooresville man on post-release arrested, accused of committing more felonies
High Rock Lake was an inviting site, even in the high heat on Thursday.
Heat! When staying inside is not an option, how do you stay safe?
Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte