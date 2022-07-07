Deputies, dense vegetation detain man “grunting and making animalistic sounds”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office apparently had their hands full dealing with a man who was accused of causing a disturbance on Tuesday in the 1600 block of Unity Church Road near Mooresville.

According to a very detailed report written by a deputy, the incident happened on Tuesday morning just after 5:30 a.m. Deputies were called to a home in the area. The caller said he saw man attempting to break into two vehicles on his property. Another neighbor later added that he saw the same man trying to break into his vehicle on nearby Deal Road.

The suspect, now identified as Jonathan Bradley Moore, 32, of Roseman Road in Salisbury, was reportedly also seen throwing a grill brush the window of the caller’s home, and the other neighbor said Moore threw a stick through one of his windows.

The caller went outside to confront Moore about the attempted break-ins. The neighbor said that Moore was “mumbling incoherently” and that he stumbled to the ground saying something about someone wanting to kill him. The caller said he fired a shot in the air to try and get Moore to stop what he was doing. Moore then “rolled” on the ground into the woods.

When deputies arrived they found the caller standing outside restraining a dog that was barking towards the wood line. Deputies found Moore there, struggling in the dense vegetation. When deputies commanded Moore to come out of the woods, he said that he couldn’t because he was tangled up in the bushes. The deputy noted that Moore “appeared to be tangled in a grouping of vines and vegetation which wound about the male’s arms and legs in a harness type fashion.”

The deputy ordered Moore to untangle himself and come out of the woods. Moore then “grunted and made animalistic sounds...and appeared to act in a manner inconsistent with a civilized modern day human.”

After Moore managed to get untangled, deputies say he tried to walk but fell down, his thighs still wrapped in vines. He then began to panic, the report says, and “began to flail about.”

Moore was wearing only a pair of hiking boots and a pair of underwear. Moore was covered in dirt and grime, deputies noted, and was “rummaging through the heavy foliage, seemingly without care or without any sense of natural preservation.”

Deputies that Moore was wanted on outstanding warrants from Cabarrus County for failing to appear in court on a driving while impaired charge.

When deputies attempted to speak with Moore, they said he responded by speaking in “a strange meter, largely unintelligible and delusional with speech interrupted by short animalistic sounds and gestures.”

Moore told deputies that he had been awake for five consecutive days and “appeared to be under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.”

Asked why he was in the area, he reportedly told them that his scooter had broken down on a nearby road. When deputies later located the scooter, they say they found what appeared to be an unidentified brown/tan substance packaged like an illegal drug. Several changes of clothes, masks, gloves, and a pair of dirty blue and white plaid shorts was also found on the scooter.

As deputies attempted to arrest Moore, they say he became combative. The deputy driving the patrol car had to pull over in a gas station parking lot so that Moore could be better secured for the ride to the magistrate’s office and jail. Moore continued to “contort his body in unnatural ways,” according to the report.

Once at the magistrate’s office, deputies say Moore continued to be uncooperative, and lunged towards the deputy with his body, striking the deputy in the head, neck, and shoulder.

Once inside the jail, deputies say Moore exposed his genitals and urinated on the floor.

Moore was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of attempted breaking and entering of a vehicle, and one count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $6500. Moore is scheduled to appear in court on August 10.

