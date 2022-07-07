CMPD officer injured after being dragged during attempted traffic stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) officer was injured on Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop.

According to CMPD’s Twitter, the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Lasalle Street.

The officer attempted to pull a vehicle over, but the driver did not stop, and dragged the officer, causing minor injuries and running over his foot.

After a short pursuit, the suspect was located and arrested.

The officer is currently receiving treatment.

Another officer was injured on Thursday afternoon while running emergency traffic at the intersection of Trade and Graham streets in Uptown. That officer suffered minor injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

Related: Suspect in NoDa shooting that injured police officer arrested

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.