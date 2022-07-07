NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte officer won’t face charges after killing man who stabbed teen multiple times, DA says

The district attorney said the evidence clearly shows the officer acted in defense of the child’s life.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No charges will be filed against a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who shot and killed a man who had stabbed a 13-year-old girl at a Ballantyne neighborhood home in December, according to the district attorney.

The investigation stemmed from the Dec. 18, 2021, shooting death of David Samuel Herbert, who had reportedly broken into a home on Blairbeth Street.

While a woman was able to get out and let officers know what happened, her daughter was still inside. When officers arrived, they said they found the 13-year-old girl held at knifepoint.

Related: Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte

According to information from Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, the CMPD officer fired his rifle twice at Herbert after the man began stabbing the child multiple times with a large hunting knife.

Investigators spoke to the officer involved, the victim and her mother, and other responding officers. At the end of the report, the district attorney said the evidence clearly shows the officer acted in defense of the child’s life.

In stating he would not be seeking charges related to Herbert’s death, Merriweather said the officer’s use of lethal force saved the girl’s life, “from a person who left little doubt of his intention to kill her.”

