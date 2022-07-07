Cabarrus County bridge to close for repairs

NC DHHS Flu
This is a major thoroughfare into Downtown Concord and significant traffic impacts are anticipated.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek on July 11, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary for crews to perform full-depth bridge deck repairs anticipated to continue into the first week of August.

Drivers can follow a posted detour from Cabarrus Avenue to U.S. 601, U.S. 601/U.S. 29, McGill Avenue and Kerr Street, returning to Cabarrus Avenue.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

