NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions...
“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.(Zuma Press)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Backstreet Boys can be part of your holiday season this year.

The popular boy band has announced the release date for its first-ever Christmas album.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.

The new album will include three original songs, plus classics like, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough said the group had been wanting to make a Christmas album for close to 30 years and they are excited to finally get it done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte
A fatal crash has closed lanes on Interstate 85 South near Graham Street in Charlotte.
Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S near Graham St. in Charlotte
The Rowan Sheriff's Office investigated the incident initially.
Department of Labor investigation underway after man dies from falling off forklift

Latest News

Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
Neighbor's say the man's nudity isn't a one time occurrence.
Man seen naked outside home draws concern from neighbors
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
The latest movie in the "Despicable Me" franchise, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is out now.
Here’s why teens are dressing up in suits to see ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia