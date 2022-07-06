Providing public access through Three Rivers Land Trust Conservation Raffle

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over $200,000 in prizes are up for grabs in the Three Rivers Land Trust Conservation Raffle. Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announced this raffle in early April, with the goal of raising money to support local conservation projects, including adding land to local parks, state parks, gamelands, and national forests.

Only 5,000 tickets are being sold, and there are over 100 prizes in the raffle. Part of the mission of Three Rivers Land Trust to connect people to the outdoors.

“As a general rule, most people will protect the things they love,” states Travis Morehead, Executive Director of Three Rivers Land Trust. “Our hope is that folks love the outdoors as much as we do. The Conservation Raffle provides not only a way to win some great prizes, but also a way to connect to the outdoors.”

Odds of winning outdoor-themed prizes can be increased by purchasing tickets before July 31st, making participants eligible for the Early Bird Drawing. The prizes available in the Early Bird Drawing include a John Deere Gator XUV 560, Benelli Super Black Eagle 3, Traeger Ironwood 650, Solo Stove Ultimate Grill, Yeti cooler, and $1,000 cash. Once the Early Bird Drawing is complete, tickets will be reincorporated into the main drawing.

Prizes included in the main raffle are a 2022 Ford F-150 STX, a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, a 2022 Tracker boat, guided hunting trips, an assortment of high-end hunting equipment, an ATV, kayaks, bikes (electronic and standard), gift cards to local retailers, and $18,000 cash! To check out the full list of prizes, visit trlt.org/raffle.

“Whether it is fishing with a child or hiking with a friend, some of the best memories are made outdoors- many of those memories are being made on public lands and waterways. TRLT has a long history of purchasing land and then transferring those lands to public agencies for everyone to enjoy. Some of our signature projects include Little Long Mountain on the Uwharrie Trail, the Uwharrie River Gamelands, the Yadkin River Gamelands, adding land to Morrow Mountain State Park, providing canoe and kayak launches along our regions waterways and the list goes on and on. To date, TRLT has transferred over 8,000 acres to public agencies across the region. Those lands can now be enjoyed by the public. By purchasing a raffle ticket you are helping to continue this longstanding tradition of providing public access. This raffle was created to fund current and future projects like these, connecting all of us to the land we love.”

Tickets went on sale April 1st.. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online at trlt.org/raffle or by mail. Cash or checks can be mailed to the TRLT office at 204 E. Innes St, Suite 120, Salisbury, NC 28144.

There is also the option to purchase tickets in person at the Three Rivers office in downtown Salisbury, NC as well as other retailers including, Cooper Ford in Carthage, Strider Buick-GMC-Subaru in Asheboro, Uwharrie Welcome Center or Eldorado Outpost in Troy, Rock Outdoors in Lexington, or Grafton Archery in China Grove.

The raffle drawing will take place on October 1st at the TownStage Amphitheater located at 225 Smitherman St, in Troy, NC. Winners do not need to be present to win.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

