Livingstone College in Salisbury could reach University status

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College could soo be Livingstone University, according to a news release from the school.

For the first time in the college’s history, Livingstone College has the opportunity to offer graduate programs and position itself to transition to university status.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) approved Livingstone College’s membership at Level III to offer the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. The announcement was made at the SACSCOC Board of Trustees’ June meeting.

To earn approval to initiate degrees at a more advanced degree level, an institution must complete a Level Change Application demonstrating compliance with various policy and procedure standards contained in the SACSCOC “Principles of Accreditation: Foundations for Quality Enhancement.”

SACSCOC’s approval of the application ensures that for the first time in the history of the college, Livingstone will offer its inaugural graduate degree program, the MBA, beginning January 1, 2023.

The goal of the program is to attract students and professionals who desire to advance their careers in business. The graduate business degree is specifically designed for students and professionals who desire to advance their careers in business, excel as business executives or become successful entrepreneurs. Upon completion of the MBA program, students will have increased their business knowledge; grown their professional network; and boosted their career and salary prospects.

“SACSCOC’s approval paves the way for Livingstone College to officially transition to Livingstone University,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “The new name will mark a significant milestone in the evolution of the 143-year-old institution’s history, reflecting the expansion of its purview of academic offerings.”

After the implementation of the MBA program, the next program on the docket for SACSCOC review and approval will be a master’s degree in Sport Management.

Dr. Kelli V. Randall, Livingstone’s vice president for Academic Affairs and SACSCOC accreditation liaison; Laverne Macon-Jamison, director of Assessment, Institutional Effectiveness and Research; Dr. R.D. Sharma, dean of the George E. Battle Jr. Business School; and Business Department faculty worked together to submit the Level Change Application on behalf of Livingstone College.

“While working on the level change application for the institution, I walked by faith, not by sight,” said Randall, who said she meditated on the Biblical scripture of Habakkuk 2:2-3 for encouragement, strength and confirmation that she would successfully write the MBA program. The scriptures reads: “And the Lord answered me: Write the vision; make it plain on tablets, so he may run who reads it. For still the vision awaits its appointed time; it hastens to the end – it will not lie. If it seems slow, wait for it; it will surely come; it will not delay.”

Jenkins said he is proud of the determination and acumen of Randall and her team in completing this history-making endeavor that will take Livingstone to a new level.

The level change, initiated and approved under Jenkins’ leadership, will add to the legacy of his presidency at Livingstone. Jenkins announced in February his retirement, effective upon the naming of his successor by the Board of Trustees.

The new MBA program is ready to receive applications and is officially enrolling students for the Spring 2023 semester. Interested students can apply and get more information about Livingstone’s new MBA program by contacting the Office of Admissions. The first cohort of MBA graduates will receive their degrees during the May 2024 Commencement.

SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the southern states. Livingstone College is accredited SACSCOC to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate and master’s degrees.

