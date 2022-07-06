Lincoln County man charged with sexual assault of a child

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man has been charged with child sexual assault, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Bill Ledford Road in Vale, N.C. on July 2, in reference to a sexual assault involving a juvenile female.

Justin Reynolds, 31, of Cherryville, N.C. was identified as the suspect and found at his home when he was taken into custody.

Reynolds is charged with statutory sex offense with a child, second-degree rape, indecent liberties with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Reynolds is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $95,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.