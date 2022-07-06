NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lincoln County man charged with sexual assault of a child

Justin Colt Reynolds
Justin Colt Reynolds(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man has been charged with child sexual assault, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Bill Ledford Road in Vale, N.C. on July 2, in reference to a sexual assault involving a juvenile female.

Justin Reynolds, 31, of Cherryville, N.C. was identified as the suspect and found at his home when he was taken into custody.

Reynolds is charged with statutory sex offense with a child, second-degree rape, indecent liberties with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Reynolds is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $95,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Image courtesy of MGN.
Chester County deputies investigating shooting that killed one, injured another
As of Wednesday afternoon the researchers had dug approximately three feet down in Ney's...
Day Two: French researchers continue to dig for bones in tomb of Rowan Co. teacher who may have been Napoleon’s top Field Marshal
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Inmate dies at Meck Co. detention center, SBI investigating