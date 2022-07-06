NC DHHS Flu
Inmate dies at Meck Co. detention center, SBI investigating

This is the fifth inmate death since January.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Russell Fincham, 25, an inmate at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center was pronounced dead in his unit on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a medical emergency around 8:25 a.m. where Fincham was housed and began performing CPR on him. At 8:34 a.m., Medic arrived and continued CPR. He was pronounced dead at 8:56 a.m.

“It is devastating to report the death of this young resident who was in our custody and care,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “We send our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

Fincham was processed into custody on July 3, 2022, at the detention center. The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of death.

This is the fifth inmate death since January.

