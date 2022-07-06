NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gas prices down due to lower demand

Gas prices decreasing and strikes occurring from pilots ahead of an expected holiday travel surge. (CNN, AAA.COM, FLIGHTAWARE.COM)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down 8 cents from last week, to $4.80.

Analysts say that is due to lower demand right now, but that could change soon because July is the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Why a gas tax holiday won't help drivers budget much. (CNN, POOL, SENATE BANKING CMTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

The childcare industry is struggling to stay afloat as workers leave and tuition increases.
Childcare costs soaring due to inflation
FILE - Elvira, a bracco Italiano, competes in the 24 inch class at the Masters Agility...
Ciao! American Kennel Club adds a breed, the bracco Italiano
Mecklenburg County is opening cooling stations in anticipation of record-challenging heat this...
Cooling stations open in Mecklenburg Co. due to extreme heat
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Court OKs immunity defense in alleged sex trafficker’s death