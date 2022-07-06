First Alert: Hot afternoons, evening showers expected through Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This pattern of hot, humid afternoons and stormy evenings will be with us until a cold front heads our way this weekend.

First Alert Today-Saturday : Hot and humid, PM showers and storms likely

Sunday : Scattered showers and storms, cooler

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm

Before the thunderstorms develop later this afternoon, temperatures will heat up into the mid-90s and heat indices will climb over 100 degrees under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. In the early evening, showers and thunderstorms will likely impact our area. Some storms will be severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and flooding. Storms will end before midnight, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Some storms will be severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and flooding. (Source: WBTV)

Thursday through Saturday will continue to be hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs will range from the low 80s to mid-90s. We will finally get some relief from the heat on Sunday after the passage of a cold front. On Sunday, a few scattered showers will be possible; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday looks mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s. The 90s will return on Tuesday along with slight chances for isolated thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

