NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Hot afternoons, evening showers expected through Saturday

Before the thunderstorms develop later this afternoon, temperatures will heat up into the mid-90s.
Before the thunderstorms develop later this afternoon, temperatures will heat up into the mid-90s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This pattern of hot, humid afternoons and stormy evenings will be with us until a cold front heads our way this weekend.

  • First Alert Today-Saturday: Hot and humid, PM showers and storms likely
  • Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, cooler
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, warm

Before the thunderstorms develop later this afternoon, temperatures will heat up into the mid-90s and heat indices will climb over 100 degrees under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. In the early evening, showers and thunderstorms will likely impact our area. Some storms will be severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and flooding. Storms will end before midnight, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Some storms will be severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and flooding.
Some storms will be severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and flooding.(Source: WBTV)

Thursday through Saturday will continue to be hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs will range from the low 80s to mid-90s. We will finally get some relief from the heat on Sunday after the passage of a cold front. On Sunday, a few scattered showers will be possible; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday looks mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s. The 90s will return on Tuesday along with slight chances for isolated thunderstorms.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Livingstone College approved to offer first master’s degree in the college’s history
Livingstone College in Salisbury could reach University status
The scholarships were announced this spring semester at the first scholarship celebration event...
Catawba College announces 28 new Scholarships
Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the most...
Providing public access through Three Rivers Land Trust Conservation Raffle
Members of the Salisbury VA HCS Sleep Clinic team monitor a sleep study.
Salisbury VA Health Care system expands sleep study capacity to serve more Veterans