Department of Labor investigation underway after man dies from falling off forklift

The Rowan Sheriff's Office investigated the incident initially.
The Rowan Sheriff's Office investigated the incident initially.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating the death of a man who apparently fell from a pallet on a forklift.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Jason Goodman, 43, died on Friday morning at a residential construction site in the 2600 block of Webb Road.

Deputies say Goodman was standing on a pallet with approximately 20 sheets of plywood. The pallet was on a forklift that had been raised 12 feet near the side of the building. When Goodman asked the operator to move the forklift closer to the building, he fell to the ground. Several pieces of the plywood fell onto Goodman.

First responders attempted life saving measures but were not successful.

The North Carolina Department of Labor and Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the incident.

