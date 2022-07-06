NC DHHS Flu
Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S near Graham St. in Charlotte

Motorists should seek alternate routes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a deadly crash on Interstate 85 South in Charlotte, first responders said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South at the Graham Street exit.

One lane of traffic is open and drivers should expect significant delays in the area, CFD officials said.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

