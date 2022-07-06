Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S near Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a deadly crash on Interstate 85 South in Charlotte, first responders said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South at the Graham Street exit.

One lane of traffic is open and drivers should expect significant delays in the area, CFD officials said.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

