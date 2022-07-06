Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify people who tried to break into north Charlotte gun shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the people who attempted to break into a gun shop in north Charlotte last month.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13 at The Gun Outlet on N. Tryon Street. Police said multiple people tried to break into the business.

“One suspect threw a large rock at the door, breaking the door and the second suspect reached in and attempted to unlock the door,” explained Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance footage shows a group of people walk by the business. Another clip from the footage then shows a man throw an object at the front door multiple times. The video shows the glass door crack as it is hit with the object.

Smith said that while the efforts to break into the business were destructive, they were ultimately unsuccessful.

“Fortunately, they were not able to gain any entry and no one was hurt, no injuries, no employees inside,” said the detective. “If they would have gotten in, that would be some more guns unaccounted for floating around on the street.”

Smith said it is not uncommon for people to engage in criminal activity in the early morning hours.

“It was still dark. The area was pretty clear so it was a pretty opportune time,” said Smith.

He explained that while the individuals were unsuccessful getting into the gun shop, he still wants to identify them and find them before they have a chance to try to smash their way into another business.

“We believe that they do live in the area. They appeared to have come on foot,” said Smith. “We ask that you take a look at these guys and if you recognize them, give us a call.”

Anyone with information about the attempted break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

