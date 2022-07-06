Cooling stations open in Mecklenburg Co. due to extreme heat

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Cooling stations will open throughout Mecklenburg County to provide residents with relief from the extreme heat

According to information from the county, the plan is to open cooling stations from Wednesday, July 6, through at least Friday, July 8, in which Mecklenburg County and community partner resources will be made available to help beat the heat.

A Heat Advisory for the Charlotte area runs from 12 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, as heat indices up to 105 degrees are expected.

Knowing the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. (Source: WBTV)

Some of the resources available, according to the county, include:

Cooling Stations:

In collaboration with Mecklenburg County, Roof Above will use its day services center as a cooling station to anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. The Day Services Center is located on 945 N. College St. The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Misting stations, fans, water fountains and chairs are also available. In addition, homeless outreach staff will visit homeless encampments to provide information about cooling station locations and to provide water if needed.

Park and Recreation - Spray Grounds:

The following Park and Recreation spray grounds are also available for use from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily:

Clarks Creek Community Park - 5435 Hucks Road

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park - 1100 E. Trade St.

Cordelia Park - 600 E. 24th St.

First Ward Park - 309 E. Seventh St.

Latta Park - 601 East Park Ave.

Nevin Park - 6100 Statesville Rd.

Romare Bearden Park - 300 S. Church St.

West Charlotte Recreation Center - 2401 Kendall Drive

Veterans Park - 2136 Central Ave.

Park and Recreation - Pools:

The Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is open 12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cordelia Pool is open 12 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Double Oaks is located at 2014 Statesville Ave. in Charlotte. The Cordelia Pool is located at 2100 N. Davidson Street in Charlotte.

Park and Recreation - Centers:

The following Park and Recreation Centers and Senior Centers are open to the public seeking relief from the heat. Please visit here for all center locations and hours of operation.

Bette Rae Thomas, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road

David B. Waymer, 14008 Holbrooks Road

Eastway Regional, 3150 Eastway Park Drive

Mallard Creek, 2530 Johnston Oehler Road

Ivory/Baker, 1920 Stroud Park Court

Northern Regional Recreation Center 18121 Old Statesville Rd. Cornelius

Revolution Park Sports Academy, 1225 Remount Road

Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Libraries:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library locations are generally open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Visit the library system’s website to get more information.

Mecklenburg County Fan Initiatives:

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is helping Mecklenburg County seniors and adults receiving disability income by offering free box fans at seven locations listed below. Call the recreation center location closest to you or preregister online for a date and time to pick up a fan; no walk-ups are allowed.

Albemarle Road Recreation Center - 5027 Idlewild Road North, Mint Hill, NC 28227 - (980) 314-1101

Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center - 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208 - (980) 314-1111

David B Waymer Rec/Senior Center - 14008 Holbrooks Road, Huntersville, NC 28079 - (980) 314-1127

Eastway Regional Rec Center - 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213 - (980) 314-3772

Mallard Creek Recreation Center - 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road, Charlotte, NC 28269 - (980) 314-1121

Southview Recreation Center - 1720 Vilma St., Charlotte, NC 28208 - (980) 314-1105

Tyvola Senior Center - 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 - (980) 314-1320

Mecklenburg County residents 60 and up and adults 18 to 59 who receive disability income can register to pick up a fan while supplies last. Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or state ID providing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address when picking up their fan. Limit one fan per person.

Fans are provided through a grant from Duke Energy Carolinas.

Energy Bill Assistance:

Individuals and families in Mecklenburg County who are experiencing a cooling (or heating) energy bill-related crisis, a life-threatening or health-related emergency, and have a past due or final notice can apply for energy bill assistance through the DSS Crisis Intervention Program. Details on the program, including criteria and applications, are available here, or by calling (704)336-3000. Assistance is available year-round or until all funds are exhausted.

