Concerning social media posts could indicate future violence, security experts warn

An arrest has been made in the deadly Fourth of July shooting in Illinois. (CNN, WLS, HIGHLAND...
An arrest has been made in the deadly Fourth of July shooting in Illinois. (CNN, WLS, HIGHLAND PARK PD, NETWORK VIDEO PRODUCTIONS, RAINAN LOWREY, RYAN LERMAN)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the country tries to handle its latest mass shooting, authorities say the suspected Highland Park gunman posted images of murder and death on social platforms online.

CBS News reported that in the weeks before Highland Park’s 4th of July parade, the shooter posted images of guns and graphic descriptions of murder on YouTube and other message boards.

This is nothing new.

Authorities said the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooter threatened teenage girls online and posted his plan to shoot up the school on Facebook the day of.

The man who killed 10 people in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York also got online and posted detailed plans.

Felix Nater, who started his own security management consulting company, said concerning social media posts like these are warning signs that we should not ignore.

“What I recommend that we do is screenshot. Screenshot the information that you come across, dwell on it for a moment, but certainly pass it along to your local police department,” he explained.

“What do you want to feel psychologically? Could I have done something? So, in the interest of being proactive, I encourage people to let law enforcement decide whether it’s valuable or invaluable.”

While all situations are different and there isn’t one solution to this problem, Nater and other security agencies suggest contacting the police has little downside.

