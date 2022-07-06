NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD officer arrested for DWI while off duty

Officer Derric Entwistle was charged with DWI by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office while driving in Jacksonville, N.C.
Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was arrested while driving impaired, according to the department.

Officer Derric Entwistle was charged with DWI by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office while driving in Jacksonville, N.C.

Entwistle is being placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

“It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold,” CMPD chief Johnny Jennings said. “However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Latest News

Justin Colt Reynolds
Lincoln County man charged with sexual assault of a child
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms-up before an NFL football game against the...
Carolina Panthers trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody