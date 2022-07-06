CMPD officer arrested for DWI while off duty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was arrested while driving impaired, according to the department.

Officer Derric Entwistle was charged with DWI by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office while driving in Jacksonville, N.C.

Entwistle is being placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

“It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold,” CMPD chief Johnny Jennings said. “However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

