NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD on large events in Charlotte: “We are continuously learning and evaluating from other unfortunate events that happen across the country”

Days after a mass shooting at a holiday parade, there’s warranted concern about safety at large events.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after a mass shooting at a holiday parade, there’s warranted concern about safety at large events.

The next big event on public streets here in Charlotte is the Pride Festival & Parade.

Thousands will return to Uptown in August for the event.

Charlotte Pride parade organizer Matt Comer says, at the last event, now three years ago thanks to COVID, they had more than 200,000 people over the weekend. This year, they expect more.

In light of recent mass shootings nationwide, Comer understands why some people say, they’re scared to be in public.

“I look out into the world, and of course, like everybody else, I’m incredibly sad about what is happening at all these other events,” said Comer.

Comer says, as always, public safety is the top priority, and they have a great working relationship with CMPD and other local emergency management agencies.

“We’re confident in their ability to plan and prepare so that we can have a safe celebratory event for everyone.”

Comer recommends using the buddy system, being aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, saying something.

Planning for events could take months, if not years—and while CMPD couldn’t share too many details, Lt. Stephen Fischbach said, “We are continuously learning and evaluating from other unfortunate events that happen across the country. From each one of those, we’re able to glean additional information that will help us in strategizing and training our officers.”

Fischbach says, at these events, officers will be highly visible.

They will be there if you have any questions or concerns.

You can help officers by reporting anything suspicious, and you can always leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hourslong high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Day Two: French researchers continue to dig for bones in tomb of Rowan Co. teacher who may have been Napoleon’s top Field Marshal
Adult cited after child brings loaded gun to Concord summer camp, officials say
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify people who tried to break into north Charlotte gun shop
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
CMPD on large events in Charlotte: “We are continuously learning and evaluating from other unfortunate events that happen across the country”