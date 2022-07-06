CMPD on large events in Charlotte: “We are continuously learning and evaluating from other unfortunate events that happen across the country”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after a mass shooting at a holiday parade, there’s warranted concern about safety at large events.

The next big event on public streets here in Charlotte is the Pride Festival & Parade.

Thousands will return to Uptown in August for the event.

Charlotte Pride parade organizer Matt Comer says, at the last event, now three years ago thanks to COVID, they had more than 200,000 people over the weekend. This year, they expect more.

In light of recent mass shootings nationwide, Comer understands why some people say, they’re scared to be in public.

“I look out into the world, and of course, like everybody else, I’m incredibly sad about what is happening at all these other events,” said Comer.

Comer says, as always, public safety is the top priority, and they have a great working relationship with CMPD and other local emergency management agencies.

“We’re confident in their ability to plan and prepare so that we can have a safe celebratory event for everyone.”

Comer recommends using the buddy system, being aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, saying something.

Planning for events could take months, if not years—and while CMPD couldn’t share too many details, Lt. Stephen Fischbach said, “We are continuously learning and evaluating from other unfortunate events that happen across the country. From each one of those, we’re able to glean additional information that will help us in strategizing and training our officers.”

Fischbach says, at these events, officers will be highly visible.

They will be there if you have any questions or concerns.

You can help officers by reporting anything suspicious, and you can always leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

