NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chester County deputies investigating shooting that killed one, injured another

A shooting in Chester County left one dead, deputies say.
Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting in Chester County left one dead, deputies say.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Celsey Street Tuesday night around 10 p.m. When they arrived, one person was found severely injured. A short time later, the victim was pronounced dead by Chester County EMS.

SLED arrived to assist deputies processing the crime scene.

The shooting is under investigation and more information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

As of Wednesday afternoon the researchers had dug approximately three feet down in Ney's...
Day Two: French researchers continue to dig for bones in tomb of Rowan Co. teacher who may have been Napoleon’s top Field Marshal
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Inmate dies at Meck Co. detention center, SBI investigating
Justin Colt Reynolds
Lincoln County man charged with sexual assault of a child