Chester County deputies investigating shooting that killed one, injured another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting in Chester County left one dead, deputies say.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Celsey Street Tuesday night around 10 p.m. When they arrived, one person was found severely injured. A short time later, the victim was pronounced dead by Chester County EMS.

SLED arrived to assist deputies processing the crime scene.

The shooting is under investigation and more information will be provided when available.

