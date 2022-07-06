Catawba College announces 28 new Scholarships

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College recently announced the creation of 28 new endowed scholarships. The scholarships were announced this spring semester at the first scholarship celebration event held in-person since 2019.

Nine of the 28 scholarships were either created as or increased to Presidential level endowed scholarships. Presidential scholarships are at a $150,000 endowment level and are awarded to Catawba’s top merit students.

May 2022 graduate, Abby Walters, spoke at the event. Walters is a recipient of the Jean Miller Wurster and Daniel J. and Mary Jane Smith Scholarships. “I am double majoring in Biology and Psychology, with minors in chemistry and interdisciplinary data science. I also am a member of the women’s soccer team, the honors program, and am involved in a very long list of activities. My success here and the amazing four years I have had would have never been possible without the Presidential Scholarship, and all of you sitting in front of me. Thank you all, for allowing me to create the life for myself I have been dreaming of since I was young. Thank you for allowing me to grow into a strong, confident leader. Thank you, for allowing me to meet my lifelong friends and make memories with them that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Thank you, for helping me become the best version of myself.”

“Because of the mere existence of an endowed scholarship, I am currently working as an intern for Congressman Hudson and have experienced and learned so much in the political field,” said Oluwafikemi Fawehinmi ‘22. “I have secured a big girl job for post-graduation at a prestigious law firm in

Charlotte and plan on going to a great law school.” Fawehinmi was the recipient of The Dr. J. King West Memorial Endowed Scholarship. She majored in political science with a concentration on pre-law and a minor in Business Administration.

All scholarships are renewable for four years unless determined differently by the donor.

“We are so grateful to all our donors for their generous support of scholarships for the future generations of Catawba College students,” said Meg Dees, Vice President of Development. “These significant gifts support our mission of making a quality private education affordable to the most talented students.”

The nine presidential level endowed scholarships include:

The Margaret W. Faust

The Carolyn Eichler Peeler Scholarship

The Mary Anne Laningham

The Rev. Paul N. Marsteller Scholarships

The Mary Luther Hudson & Dr. Robert L. Hudson Scholarship

The Beverly Lynn Corelle Scholarship

The Robert F. Walker, Jr. Scholarship

The Michael L. Webb Scholarship

Additional endowed scholarships funded at $25,000 or more include:

The Hank ‘67 and Sue ‘70 Armstrong Scholarship

The Dr. L. Milton Baum Scholarship

The Wendy A. Brown Scholarship

The Class of 1971 Scholarship

The Jim & Joan Edge Scholarship

The Majel Aurora Errante-Wolfe Scholarship

The Four Forever Friends Scholarship

The GFWC-NC Mary K. Whitener Music Scholarship

The Bill & Carolyn Haggerty Scholarship

The Murphy J. and Betty W. Hampton Scholarship

The Harold W. Holste Scholarship

The Carolyn Cates Hurley Scholarship

The Nick Means Scholarship

The Jeannie Rives Misenheimer Scholarship

The Lillian Morgan Scholarship

The Michaela D. Patterson Scholarship

The Miles J. & Katherine H. Smith Memorial Scholarship

The 1965 Society Scholarship

The Lawrence Stanback Memorial Scholarship

The Cora Ellen Stroud Memorial Scholarship

The Curtis J. and LaSheka Foxx Walker Scholarship

Anyone interested in learning more about establishing an endowment may contact Meg Dees, Vice President of Development, at mkdees12@catawba.edu.

