NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Carolina Abortion Fund preparing for 4,000% increase in demand for financial aid for women seeking abortions in the Carolinas

Board member says many South Carolinians will need assistance to travel to North Carolina for abortion care
The Carolina Abortion Fund is expecting a 4,000 percent increase in demand.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Abortion clinics in North Carolina are preparing for more women to travel across state lines for abortions, but the cost of travel could be a barrier for some women.

It’s why organizations like The Carolina Abortion Fund, which helps women pay for abortion care and other costs associated with it, are preparing for higher demand. According to board member Lauren Overman, the Carolina Abortion Fund is expecting a 4,000% increase in demand. Since 2011, the Carolina Abortion Fund has helped women struggling to pay for abortions. In a post-Roe world in 2022, Overman says not only demand but also support has never been higher.

“Ever since the leak of the draft opinion we’ve been inundated with volunteer requests,” Overman told WBTV.

Related: Stricter abortion ban on the table in SC, would ban nearly all abortions

She says they are maxed out on volunteers, but the fund needs more financial support. As a 501c3 non-profit, it relies on public donations and funding from National Network of Abortion Funds.

In South Carolina, abortions are now prohibited after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be five or six weeks into a pregnancy. The Carolina Abortion Fund is now helping more women cross state lines and pay for more appointments.

“They might have to go to the clinic in South Carolina to figure out how far along in the pregnancy they are, and then if they are beyond the gestation allowed in South Carolina, they have to travel to North Carolina,” she said.

The fund works with clinics across the Carolinas to connect women to care and help finance it.

“We usually do offer gas stipends,” she said. “We do also work to help with lodging and travel expenses. When you get in contact with the fund you will get a case worker and you will go through the specific resources you need help accessing.”

She says not only are they sharing resources, they are also educating women on how to start that 72-hour waiting period before leaving their home state.

“The next 24 to 48 hours after your appointment in South Carolina, the facility in North Carolina will give you a call to do the state-mandated counseling and start the clock on that 72-hour waiting period,” she said. Pro-life organizations are also seeing an uptick in requests by people wanting to volunteer and show support.

Josh Kappes, with the organization Love Life, told WBTV in a statement:

“Overall, leading up to and since the SCOTUS decision, we have seen a major increase in churches wanting to become a “House of Refuge Church.” These are churches that desire to be safe places for women to run to for help. We are training them on how to respond and highly encourage these local churches to partner with their local pregnancy resource center.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
The WBT SkyShow is happening Monday night at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.
Final preparations underway before SkyShow at Truist Field
French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
French researchers exhume remains of Rowan Co. school teacher who died in 1846 to determine if he was French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by...
Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Latest News

Man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of Mount Holly police officer
Carolina Abortion Fund helps women travel to get abortions
Carolina Abortion Fund helps women travel to get abortions
One dies after shooting on Pinnacle Drive in northeast Charlotte
Hiddenite and Stony Point Elementary School share a school resource officer.
More school resource officers could be added to ‘low wealth’ counties, pending approval of proposed N.C. budget