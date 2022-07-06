NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amazon Prime members get Grubhub+ membership for free

Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on...
Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders.(www.quotecatalog.com / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon Prime has teamed up with Grubhub+ to offer Prime members in the United States an exclusive deal.

Effective immediately, Prime members qualify for a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders.

Members can order food in more than 4,000 cities from thousands of restaurants across the country.

The offer includes unlimited, $0 food delivery on orders over $12, according to a press release.

Prime members just need to visit amazon.com/grubhub to activate the deal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Latest News

Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
Justin Colt Reynolds
Lincoln County man charged with sexual assault of a child
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty in Nipsey Hussle slaying
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
LIVE: Biden speaks in Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions
A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022. Paxlovid...
US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID pill