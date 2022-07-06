Adult cited after child brings loaded gun to Concord summer camp, officials say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – An adult has been cited by police after a child came to a Concord summer camp with a loaded gun Tuesday, officials said.

According to the City of Concord, a camper at the Les Myers Summer Camp for children ages 6 and 7 told a counselor that a fellow camper had a weapon inside their lunchbox.

Staff members addressed the camper, secured the weapon and called authorities, city officials said.

“The camper involved had no intent to cause harm and at no time was the weapon used to threaten other campers or staff,” information from the city stated.

Concord Police seized the weapon and cited the adult owner of the handgun for failure to properly store a firearm to protect minors, according to officials.

They added that the child will not be returning to the camp.

