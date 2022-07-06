NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays

AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.
AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.(Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moviegoers have a new reason to see more feature films over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is bringing back its $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets are available every Tuesday for members of the AMC Stubs loyalty program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.

AMC is also offering popcorn and drink specials during its discount promotion.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Image courtesy of MGN.
Chester County deputies investigating shooting that killed one, injured another
While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, doctors warn it can happen.
Man overdoses on vitamin D, spends 8 days in hospital
According to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest...
Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation