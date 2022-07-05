Union County man wins $150K playing $5 lottery scratch-off ticket

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Union County man took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won $150,000.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Indian Trail resident Danny Crump bought the Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from the Quik Trip on U.S. 74 West.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,516, lottery officials said.

The Mystery Prize Cashword game debuted in September with six top prizes of $150,000. One $150,000 prize remains to be claimed.

