NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Union County man wins $150K playing $5 lottery scratch-off ticket

The Mystery Prize Cashword game debuted in September with six top prizes of $150,000.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Union County man took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won $150,000.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Indian Trail resident Danny Crump bought the Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from the Quik Trip on U.S. 74 West.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,516, lottery officials said.

The Mystery Prize Cashword game debuted in September with six top prizes of $150,000. One $150,000 prize remains to be claimed.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to...
Refund issued after WBTV questions airline for telling COVID-19 positive passenger to come to airport
The WBT SkyShow is happening Monday night at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.
Final preparations underway before SkyShow at Truist Field
Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by...
Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Police responded to Pinnacle Drive early Tuesday morning for a shooting.
One dies after shooting on Pinnacle Drive in northeast Charlotte
Salisbury police were called for a shooting at an Oakwood Avenue home shortly after 12 a.m....
Argument at family cookout leads to deadly shooting in Salisbury, police say
Charlotte gas prices saw a third straight week of declines.
Charlotte gas prices decline for third straight week
The 2022 featured site is 203 West Bank Street, the 1869 William Murdoch House.
Dates, sites announced for Historic Salisbury Foundation’s annual OctoberTour