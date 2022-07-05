NC DHHS Flu
‘Silent fireworks’ can help those who deal with noise sensitivity this Fourth of July holiday

You can see all the colors and sparkles of a classic firework but no loud boom.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Fourth of July, as fireworks blast off and light up the night sky, the loud booms may not be enjoyable for everyone. In fact, it can be a real problem for pets, kids, and veterans with PTSD.

But a little-known product may be changing things. Unlike some that you might be hearing blast off, these fireworks are quiet. Not completely silent, but they don’t have that big boom a normal firework makes. And while this is nothing new, it can actually help a lot of people enjoy the holiday.

“They’re just more neighborhood-friendly, they’re more pet-friendly, just a lot of people cannot tolerate the sound,” House of Fireworks owner Frawna Peterson said.

It’s not just for your cranky neighbors who hate the noise.

“Fourth of July, it’s really hard to escape fireworks,” Veterans Bridge Home Advancement vice president Steven Cole says.

It’s for veterans who struggle with PTSD, where anything resembling warfare can be a trigger.

“Explosions can bring back memories of loss and so it is real and the people that are suffering from this, maybe these fireworks are a great alternative.”

Or for pet owners, who know fireworks mean a handful.

“I deal with anxious dogs that are not a fan of loud noises so I understand how frustrating it may be,” dog groomer Destinee Gray says.

Or maybe most crucially, for parents like Jessica Price.

Her 9-year-old son William, who has a sensory processing disorder, needs to wear earmuffs when fireworks explode.

“He tells me sometimes that the fireworks hurt. So it’s not just like it scares him because of the sensory issues but he feels like it hurts him,” Price said.

As a pediatric nurse, she knows the problem is more widespread than we realize.

“Many other people have the same issues with their kids not enjoying it, rather it be autism, sensory processing, even seizures.”

So the next time you’re strolling down the aisles of a fireworks store, remember that even silent fireworks can make a big boom.

It is important to mention that this is not a solution. Of course, for veterans who suffer from PTSD or children with special needs, professional help and consultation come first. But hey, it can be a good idea for next year.

