One dies after shooting on Pinnacle Drive in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in northeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Pinnacle Drive in the University City area shortly after 1 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury.

When police arrived, they were directed to the location of a person who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Medic took the victim to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The CMPD identified the victim as 27-year-old Fuaad Maerua Ali

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

