Man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of Mount Holly police officer

Joshua Funk pleaded guilty at a superior court office Tuesday.
Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon
Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon(Mounty Holly Police Department (Custom credit) | Mounty Holly Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - The man who shot and killed Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon in 2020, pleaded guilty on Tuesday and will receive a life sentence in prison without parole.

Joshua Funk, 24, who was arrested for the fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Herndon on Dec. 11, 2020, pleaded guilty at a superior court office. Funk had been charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. near the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive in Gaston County.

Joshua Funk in court following the 2020 fatal shooting of officer Tyler Herndon
Joshua Funk in court following the 2020 fatal shooting of officer Tyler Herndon (Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers tried to engage with an armed breaking and entering suspect when the shots were exchanged between Funk and several Mount Holly officers, including Herndon.

Funk and officer Herndon were both shot.

Herndon had been with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years and was only two days away from his 26th birthday.

In February 2022, Funk pleaded not guilty to eight new charges.

