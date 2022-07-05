‘HOMES’ program providing mortgage assistance for Mecklenburg Co. homeowners in need

NC DHHS Flu
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County leaders are reminding those struggling to pay their mortgage about a program that might be able to help a little.

It’s called the HOMES program and it offers grants up to $340 - paid to the county tax collector’s office - that would reduce how much one owes in property tax.

“This grant program is designed to assist qualified residential homeowners with low to moderate income within Mecklenburg County to retain their homes by reducing the financial burden resulting from the robust real estate market,” information on the program’s website states.

There is no age requirement, and the home doesn’t have to be paid off.

The individual would need to have lived in the home for at least the last three years and have no more than one delinquent property tax bill in the last three years.

There is an income requirement for the program. Those who are single would need to make less than $47,150, while the income for a family of four would have to be less than $67,350.

The HOMES program does have an income requirement for individuals and families.(Source: U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development / WBTV)

Those who are interested can fill out an application online. The deadline to apply is Nov. 18.

