Charlotte gas prices decline for third straight week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 7.4 cents over the last week, sitting at $4.45 as of Tuesday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the third straight week of declines.

The price is 91 cents higher than the previous eight-year high of $3.54 a gallon on July 5, 2014.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.62 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $4.05 per gallon as of July 4 while the most expensive is $4.70 a gallon, a difference of 65 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 a gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.42, down 9.2 cents from last week’s $4.51 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.