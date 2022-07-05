NC DHHS Flu
‘Be proactive’: Boater safety on Lake Norman

“We want to be proactive, that’s why we do our boater safety checks,”
As people rush to places like Lake Norman, deputies along the lake are making sure people are safe while enjoying the holiday.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 4th of July is a big day for people heading out on the lake to enjoy time with friends and loved ones.

As people rush to places like Lake Norman, deputies along the lake are making sure people are safe while enjoying the holiday.

Deputies in Iredell County are preaching safety as big groups are out enjoying their time on the lake.

Lake Patrol says their biggest goal is avoiding a tragedy and making sure people are safe.

The Fourth of July and the summer sun are pulling people to the lake.

Iredell County Sheriff Deputies are making sure the day remains safe for everyone on the lake.

“We want to be proactive, that’s why we do our boater safety checks, that’s why we’re meeting people at the ramp, kind of checking them before they go out because we want to make sure you have everything you need prior to going out there, prior to that emergency, to kind of help prevent some of the tragedies that we witness out here,” said Deputy Jared Church, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

While doing boater checks, the deputies are making sure people have the proper number of life vests, fire extinguishers, a working horn or whistle, proper lighting, and boating paperwork.

In situations where boaters don’t have what they need, deputies hand out safety whistles or chemlights for people.

Iredell County Sheriff Deputies patrol over 270 miles of the lake, so their priority is making sure people are prepared before they go out.

Deputy Church said, “we want to have a presence on the lake to detour any careless and reckless, or safety violations, you people are out here to have a good time.”

Lake Patrol says if you’re new to boating on the lake, coming out on a holiday may not be the best options because of the number of people on the lake.

Deputies say the most common citations are safety violations involving people speeding in a no-wake zone on the lake, or underage kids without a life vest.

